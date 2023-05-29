Cumbria rescue after man jumps into Tongue Pot pools

Tongue Pot pools in CumbriaWasdale Mountain Rescue Team
Rescuers were called to Tongue Pot pools in Cumbria on Sunday afternoon

A man had to be rescued after he became injured when he jumped into a natural pool in Cumbria.

Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team was called to Tongue Pot pools, Upper Eskale, at about 12:55 BST on Sunday.

They found the man had suffered a dislocated shoulder and he was later airlifted to hospital by the Coastguard helicopter.

It comes after 15-year-old Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick died over the weekend in the River Eden, Carlisle.

The mountain rescue team said 15 crew members attended the five-hour rescue in total in Sunday's rescue.

It said the injury was "typically extremely painful" and it had given the man a strong pain relief.

While at the scene, a second person received treatment for a laceration to their foot.

A Wasdale MRT spokesperson said the helicopter rescue had saved its volunteers from a "long carry", which would have been uncomfortable for the injured man.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.