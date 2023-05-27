Carlisle: Search after boy, 15, got into difficulty in River Eden
Emergency services are searching a river for a missing teenager.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said a 15-year-old boy was missing after getting into difficulty in the River Eden in Carlisle on Friday evening.
It said it received reports of four teenagers, all boys, in the river near Warwick Road at 18:41 BST.
A 14-year-old was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition and two other teenagers had to be checked over by medical professionals.
One of the teenagers was able to swim to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public.
The search for the missing 15-year-old is being supported by a number of search and rescue teams, police said.
