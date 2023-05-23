Labour accused of stopping Copeland councillor standing as MP
A group of 11 Labour party officials has resigned after claims a popular councillor was barred from standing to be an MP.
Joseph Ghayouba, Cumberland councillor for Bransty, has failed to make the long-list of Copeland candidates.
Local officials said it showed a "shameless disregard for democracy" by Labour's national ruling body.
A Labour spokesperson said local members would have a list of "strong candidates" to choose from.
The decision follows concerns about Labour's National Executive Committee exerting too much control in other constituency selections.
The now former members of the Copeland Constituency Labour Party's ruling executive committee and the local parliamentary selection committee released a joint statement on Monday night.
'Incredibly disappointed'
The statement said Mr Ghayouba had been excluded from the long-list following a "due diligence interview" at which "evidence" was produced against him.
The members said the evidence was provided by "a criminal former Labour councillor", understood to be William Kirkbride, who was jailed last year for a child sex offence.
"It is beyond comprehension that Labour's national executive gave credence to such 'evidence' in an internal Labour Party selection," they said.
A statement on Mr Ghayouba's Facebook page said he was "incredibly disappointed and quite frankly angered by this undemocratic decision by party officials".
However, he said he would "continue to focus on serving residents in the Bransty Ward".
Mr Ghayouba has been approached for comment.
A Labour spokesperson said: "We are pleased to be able to confirm that a long-list of strong candidates has now been drawn up and Labour's candidate to contest the general election will soon be selected by local party members."
