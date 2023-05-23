Cumbrian radio volunteer to meet hero Michael Ball
A volunteer hospital radio presenter is to meet his hero Michael Ball who has invited him to visit the studios at BBC Radio 2.
Harrison Holmes, who has cerebral palsy, will be heading to London next month after the singer surprised him with a video call while he was on air.
The 21-year-old hosts a show on Radio Lonsdale at Furness General in Barrow, where he was treated as a child.
Ball called him "an amazing presenter and an inspiration".
In the video call the star told Harrison "I've heard all about you".
"You're passionate, you're entertaining, you're kind and you're a real character," Ball said.
"I'd like you to show me how it's done. I'm so looking forward to you joining me, I think you're an inspiration young man, I can't wait to meet you. God bless."
Harrison, who volunteers at the radio station on Wednesday nights, has been described by colleagues as a "breath of fresh air".
Tom Brownlow, from the station, said he was a hit with the audience who enjoy his show and hearing from the guests he brings in.
Harrison's mum Jo Holmes said: "I can't believe we've kept the secret for so long."
Mrs Holmes said her son "always had confidence, but the radio makes it feel like he has got a job" and boosts his self-esteem.
"He's always said his dream is to work on BBC Radio 2, so he's had high aims," she added.
Mrs Holmes explained Harrison had been so unwell after he was born he was not expected to live much beyond eight months.
"[But] when he got home he started to thrive and the doctors couldn't believe it," she said.
"He's had 28 operations, he's had such a really hard start in life, but you'd never know it.
"He kept everyone else going - this his dream come true, it's like winning the lottery."
