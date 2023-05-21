Barrow Park Leisure Centre halves electricity bill with LED lights
- Published
A leisure centre has halved its electricity bill and reduced its carbon footprint by installing new lights.
In a bid to tackle spiralling energy costs, LED lights have been installed at Barrow Park Leisure Centre.
The centre has also installed two electric vehicle charge points in its car park as well as upgrading floodlights and all-weather pitches.
Westmorland and Furness Council, which runs the centre, said it was committed to becoming carbon net zero by 2037.
The newly-installed system reduces the lighting load of the centre site from 49kW to 19.4kW, more than halving the electrical cost and reducing CO2 emissions.
Council cabinet member for climate and biodiversity, Councillor Giles Archibald, said: "The new low-energy lighting at the leisure centre demonstrates our determination as a council to take action on climate change.
"This is the latest example of our work to decarbonise our own assets and follows on from the installation of solar panels on many of our buildings."