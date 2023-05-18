A686 in Cumbria to shut for repairs after 'deterioration'
- Published
Drivers have been warned to avoid part of a main road after council officials said it "rapidly deteriorated" and became in urgent need of repair.
The A686 Hartside Hairpin between Melmerby and Alston in Cumbria will be shut on Monday and Tuesday, between 08:30 and 16:00 BST each day.
The section of road is part of the coast-to-coast cycle route.
Westmorland and Furness Council said the road would be resurfaced to "ensure the safety of road users".
The council said the road would be closed to all vehicles, except the emergency services.
It said it would remain open for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists, who would be helped by contractors.
Meanwhile, it said diversions would be in place and businesses along the route would stay open.
Peter Thornton, the council's cabinet member for highways and assets, apologised for the disruption.
He said: "These are essential improvements that we are carrying out now to maintain the safety of the road.
"The works and the closures will start and end at times to avoid, as far as possible, the peak times for people travelling to and from work and schools."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk