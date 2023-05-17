Appleby Horse Fair: Landowners asked to offer rest areas
- Published
Landowners have been urged to make unused land available for visitors of the annual Gypsy and traveller fair.
Appleby Horse Fair organisers said there had been a reduction in places where fairgoers with trailers can stop along the way.
This year's event will take place in Appleby between 8 and 14 June.
Steph Cordon, Westmorland and Furness Council's director of thriving communities, said she was "concerned" at the loss of some sites.
Ms Cordon, who is also chair of the Appleby Horse Fair Multi-Agency Strategic Coordinating Group (MASCG), asked landowners to come forward and contact the council if they have unused land.
It comes as this year, a number of "temporary stopping places", including at Great Asby, will no longer be in operation.
Such places are areas of land, which provide toilets and bins, used in agreement with landowners and authorities.
Billy Welch, a member of the Appleby Horse Fair (MASCG), said visitors should not attend "too early" to avoid disruption.
He said: "We are continuing to see the number of temporary stopping places fall year-on-year so I ask people to think carefully about their travel plans".
He said those with bow tops may need to set off early, while those with towed caravans should refrain.
"People who do set off early should stay far out from Appleby to lessen the impact.
"Finally, and most importantly, I ask everyone to be extra careful on the roads to make sure that everyone completes their journey safely," he said.
