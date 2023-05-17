Tributes after death of Cumbria air ambulance volunteer
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "selfless" air ambulance volunteer who died following his cancer diagnosis.
Bruce Evans raised thousands of pounds after dedicating the last 10 years to the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).
The 63-year-old, from Windermere in Cumbria, previously worked on bomb disposal at the Royal Navy.
GNAAS chief executive officer David Stockton said his support for the charity was "beyond admirable".
Mr Evans started collecting money for the charity in 2013, after retiring from the Armed Forces.
He went on to deliver talks in schools and community groups, raising awareness of the charity.
But in 2017, he was diagnosed with multiple tumours, including one in his bones which affected his mobility.
However, he kept volunteering and in 2020, received a round of applause from charity staff and flew in GNAAS' newest helicopter.
Earlier, GNAAS said they were saddened to announce he had died following a "battle" with his illness.
"He was a character and will be fondly remembered for his sense of humour and many comical hats", said Mr Stockton.
He said he had become well-known in Ulverston, Grasmere, Windermere, Ambleside and Kendal for his fundraising efforts.
Mr Stockton added: "Bruce will be a huge miss and our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends."
His funeral will take place on 25 May.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.