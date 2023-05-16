Carl O'Keeffe: Inquest opens into Kong Adventure death
An inquest has opened into the death of a man who died after getting stuck in an indoor cave at a climbing centre.
Carl O'Keeffe, 49 and from Lancaster, died in hospital 10 days after being injured at Kong Adventure in Keswick.
Mr O'Keeffe was trapped in a narrow tunnel for hours before being rescued by mountain rescue volunteers, caving experts and firefighters.
His case was opened by the Cumbria coroner in Cockermouth with a full inquest to be held on a future date.
