Scafell Pike: Dog carried down mountain by rescue team
- Published
Thirteen volunteers carried an "injured and exhausted" dog down from England's highest mountain in a four-hour rescue.
The 33kg (5st 3lb) dog was "refusing to move" after being walked up Scafell Pike in the Lake District on Friday, Keswick Mountain Rescue team said.
A spokesman said the pet remained "cool" and "regal" as it was stretchered down from Esk Hause.
The dog and its owners were then given a lift to the Keswick team's base. It was the team's 42nd mission of 2023.
The team spokesman said despite it being "quite a large dog" the canine casualty was a "joy" to carry as it was "relatively lightweight".
He said the dog "remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout" as it was carried in a casualty bag to Seathwaite Farm.
The rescue took four hours and 18 minutes.
