Maryport boy, 5, critically ill after being hit by car
A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Cumbria.
The youngster was struck by a BMW at about 16:35 BST on Sunday on Ennerdale Road, in Maryport, police said.
He was flown to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where police said he was in a critical but stable condition.
A 35-year-old woman from Maryport who was driving the car was not hurt, and police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
