Cumbria Police officer sacked for falsifying records and skipping work
- Published
A police officer who falsified records and lied after skipping work has been sacked.
PC Amelia Porteous, of Cumbria Police, claimed she had updated victims of crime when she had not done so, a misconduct hearing was told.
Separately, when questioned over an absence she claimed she had not been aware that she had been due on duty.
A disciplinary hearing found both allegations proven and she was dismissed for gross misconduct.
Chief Constable Michelle Skeer said Porteous's conduct "fell well below what is expected" and had "the potential to damage the reputation of the constabulary in the eyes of the public".
