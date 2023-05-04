Barrow: Roose library damaged following 'significant' fire
A "significant" fire has broken out at a library in Cumbria.
Crews were called to Roose Library, Barrow-in-Furness, on Thursday evening, with footage on social media showing smoke coming from the building.
The inside has been badly damaged and a police vehicle remained at the scene on Friday morning.
Westmorland and Furness Council's chief executive Sam Plum said "nobody was hurt", and the library would remain closed until further notice.
Firefighters have since left the scene. Roose Road remains open to traffic.
