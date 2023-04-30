Cumbria climbers rescued after getting stuck on cliffs
- Published
Two climbers have been winched to safety after they became stuck on the side of cliffs.
The pair became trapped near St Bees Lighthouse, in Cumbria, just before 00:00 BST on Friday.
The Whitehaven and Maryport Coastguard Rescue Teams had responded to a 999 call.
A rescue helicopter from Caernarfon, Wales, was called after alternative options were deemed unsafe.
The pair had been exploring the base of the cliffs, but had been unable to leave the area.
When they realised, they tried to climb the cliff face but later became stuck, the Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team said.
A search party was deployed, and the area illuminated, before they were found.
However, due to the "terrain" and "loose sandstone", the rescue team requested the assistance of a helicopter, which arrived shortly after.
The climbers were given safety advice before they "headed on their way", rescuers said.
A Whitehaven Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson urged members of the public to always call 999 and ask for the coastguard if there is a coastal, sea or cliff emergency.
They "thanked" local farmers "for their continued support" allowing them access to their land, reducing the distance to carry equipment.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.