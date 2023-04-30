Flimby road reopens as £1.5m flood defence work nears completion
- Published
A road which has been shut so that £1.5m flood defence works can be carried out is set to reopen.
Flimby and Maryport in Cumbria were among the areas that were badly hit by Storm Desmond in 2015.
A section of the A596 in Flimby was closed earlier this month to allow for defences to be strengthened.
Cumberland Council said it expected the road to reopen to drivers but a traffic management system would be in place for the next few weeks.
Remaining works could then be finished, it said.
The local authority added that it had been able to complete much of the work more than two weeks ahead of schedule.
Under its predecessor, Cumbria County Council, improvements had already been made to the county's two-flood prone areas.
This includes remediation work to an existing flood gate adjacent to the A596 and the construction of additional dams to slow the flow of water in woodland east of Flimby.
The council thanked the community for "support and patience" while work was carried out.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.