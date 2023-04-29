Cumbria road repairs aim to delay potholes returning
A multimillion-pound project will get under way to preserve the life of roads and delay potholes from forming.
Westmorland and Furness Council is to spend £3.15m on improvements at more than 60 sites in Cumbria.
A waterproof layer will be added to some roads, known as "surface dressing".
The council has urged drivers to remain patient while work is carried out over the next few weeks.
It said it would "significantly extend" the life of some of its 2,694 mile (4,335km) network of roads.
The waterproofing aims to combat the freezing and thawing on the road surface that leads to potholes forming.
The council said this method provided the "best value for money", and prevents the need to fully rebuild a road.
The work is expected to be finished in July, but the council anticipates some work could be delayed by weather conditions.
