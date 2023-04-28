Maryport regeneration set to fail, business leader warns
- Published
Regeneration plans for a west Cumbrian town will fail unless councillors and the local MP show more commitment, a business leader has warned.
Sean Parnaby, chairman of the Maryport Business Group, was speaking after plans for a new public swimming pool were dropped amid cost concerns.
Cumberland Council said it feared the scheme may have needed subsidies of £500,000 annually.
Workington MP Mark Jenkinson has been approached for comment.
The cost of building the pool at The Wave Centre, in Maryport, had risen to "unaffordable levels", the council said earlier this week.
It followed a previous announcement that the Empire Yard project to create an adaptable space in the town which could be used for a market, cinema screenings or music events was being dropped.
'Political football'
Speaking to BBC Radio Cumbria, Mr Parnaby said business leaders in the town were "disappointed" by the decision but that it had not been unexpected.
"After the scrapping of Empire Yard followed by the swimming pool, we do question why we've got parties playing political football with Maryport.
"The whole idea is we have community engagement, but to be blunt that engagement is not there."
The pool was to be paid for in part by a grant from the government's Future High Streets Fund, but the council said estimated costs had risen by £400,000 to £5.6m.
Responding to Mr Parnaby's comments, Cumberland Council deputy leader Lisa Brown said the authority was "committed to delivering for the people of Maryport".
She said: "We want to reassure residents that the Future High Street Fund money will stay in Maryport. We will be back with a consultation on options and we would encourage everyone to get involved."
Last summer plans were approved by what was Allerdale Council to turn the former Carlton cinema on Senhouse Street into an event space.
The Maritime Museum on the town's harbour is also due to be transformed into an art gallery.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.