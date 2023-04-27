Carlisle rapist given 25-year sentence
A man has been jailed for 25 years for rape, assault and controlling behaviour.
Carlisle man Joseph Buckley, of no fixed abode, was also found guilty of making threats to kill and theft.
The 26-year-old's offences, committed between December 2020 and January 2023, relate to two different women.
Buckley was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court and will serve 19 years in prison, with an extension period of six years.
He was also given an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
Cumbria Police Detective Constable Karen Minnion said: "Buckley subjected his victims to assaults and threats on their lives.
"It is understandably difficult and distressing for victims of abuse to talk about what happened to them and any reports we receive will be taken seriously and will be dealt with professionally and sensitively.
"I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation."
