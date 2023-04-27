Maryport swimming pool plan dropped over rising costs
- Published
Plans for a public swimming pool in a west Cumbrian town have been dropped after costs "spiralled".
The cost of building the facility at The Wave Centre, in Maryport, had risen to "unaffordable levels", Cumberland Council said, with fears it could require subsidies of £500,000 per year.
It added it was "hugely disappointing news" for residents.
The Wave opened in 2008 as a 230-seat cinema, concert hall and conference centre.
It currently includes a gym and climbing wall among its facilities.
Costs for building the pool had risen by about £400,000 to £5.6m, the council said.
High energy prices also contributed to the decision, the council said, with fears the pool "may never be financially sustainable".
A spokesperson said: "In terms of the build, our teams, and our leisure partner, Better, have tried to combat the rising costs of construction materials and energy prices by retendering and recosting every aspect of this project, but we simply cannot make opening this expensive new facility affordable at this time.
"The team will now put all their energy into creating new, ambitious and exciting alternatives."
The scheme had been due to be paid in part with a grant from the government's Future High Streets Fund.
The council said it would ask the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities for permission to use that money for other projects.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.