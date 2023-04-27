Cumbria residents warned as bin collection strikes begin
People have been warned to expect disruption as council refuse workers begin industrial action on Thursday.
About 60 workers from Cumberland Council's Allerdale Waste Services have walked out until 30 April over a pay dispute.
Union Unite said workers were receiving "poverty" pay, "barely above the minimum wage".
The waste firm said it was disappointed and urged residents to continue putting their domestic waste bins out.
But it urged them to refrain from putting out bins containing recycling, paper card and garden waste as that service has been suspended.
It will affect Workington and surrounding areas, but not Carlisle and Copeland.
Further strike action is planed from 2 May to 7 May and from 9 May to 11 May.
The union said workers were among the "lowest paid" in the UK, taking home between £10.90 and £11.89 per hour.
Unite's general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Allerdale Waste Services can't continue paying poverty pay to our members who are undertaking essential frontline roles.
"There is absolutely no justification at all to be paying rates far below what workers undertaking the same roles in neighbouring areas are paying their workers."
'Disappointed'
Cumberland Council, which owns and runs the waste firm, said household waste recycling centres would remain available for the disposal of waste and recyclables.
However, it urged residents not to take household bins to the sites as they could "pose a health and safety risk".
Charles Holmes, managing director of Allerdale Waste Services, said he was "disappointed" at the strike action.
He said the workforce had been awarded a 10.1% pay rise on 1 April and that the union's request was "completely unaffordable".
"We have requested more time to be able to resolve the matter and a request for the strikes to be called off, which they have not accepted," Mr Holmes said.
"We therefore have no option but to put forward contingency plans to try and minimise the impact on residents and businesses in the area as best as we can, however, we ask that people are patient with us at this difficult time."
