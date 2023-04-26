People invited to take part in Carlisle Roman bath excavation
People have been invited to get involved in the "large and complex" excavation of a Roman bath house.
Digging at the site near Carlisle Cricket Club has uncovered long-buried remains, which were part of a busy Roman street.
Described as having "international significance", the site will open to the public for five weeks.
Visitors will be able to "unlock and celebrate" the city's heritage, organisers said.
More than 1,000 artefacts, including pottery, weapons and coins, from the site near the club's pavilion, have been found since 2021.
The project, run by Wardell Armstrong, Cumberland Council and Carlisle Cricket Club, has received £56,700 in funding from the government.
Frank Giecco, technical director at Wardell Armstrong, said the funding would allow the project to open to residents and tourists.
Guided tours will take place each day from 22 May until the end of June.
"Uncovering Roman Carlisle will continue to offer opportunities to develop the skills and opportunities for the people to get involved and to unlock and celebrate our heritage," he said.
"The project has already had amazing discoveries of international significance from this site and will undoubtedly add to this during May and June."
Mike Rayson, Carlisle Cricket Club chairman, said that the club was "proud to be part of the project and how it has benefitted the city and the volunteers".
He added: "There is no community archaeology project quite like this and the discoveries have brought international attention to Carlisle."
