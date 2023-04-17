Lake District paraglider rescued after crashing on fell
- Published
A paraglider has been rescued from a rock ledge after crashing on a Lake District fell.
The pilot had fallen 100ft (30m) from the summit of Harrison Stickle around midday on Sunday, Langdale Ambleside Mountain Rescue Team said.
The casualty, who suffered ankle and shoulder injuries, was lowered to safety using ropes.
With cloudy weather hampering visibility, it had not been possible to use a helicopter to reach them.
More than 20 rescuers toiled for a total of seven hours to complete the recovery, which the team described as an "incredible effort".
