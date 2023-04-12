Footballer Kyle Dempsey and father spared jail after 'merciless' attack
Bolton Wanderers footballer Kyle Dempsey and his father have been spared prison following a "merciless" drink-fuelled attack on a bouncer.
The pair had admitted assault over the incident at Maryport Labour Club, in Cumbria, in July.
It happened hours after Bolton played a friendly against Dempsey's former side Carlisle United.
At Carlisle Crown Court they were sentenced to 12 and 13 months in jail respectively, suspended for 18 months.
The midfielder, of Blackpool, and his 50-year-old father Michael Dempsey, from Maryport, were both ordered to pay social club doorman Darryl Jarvis £1,500 compensation.
They must also complete 200 hours' unpaid work as well as serve night-time curfews, which can be varied in Kyle Dempsey's case in the light of any "employment issues".
'Wildly excessive'
Judge Ian Unsworth KC rejected the pair's claim of having acted in self-defence and described it as an "ugly" attack that was "wildly excessive, ruthless and merciless".
"This was, as each of you have acknowledged, shameful conduct," he said.
"You have each let yourself down, your family down and, in your case Kyle Dempsey, you know that you have let down the people who employ you and those who look up to you.
"But it is important you are not treated any differently from anybody else appearing before these courts."
The Dempseys had tried to enter the club at about 22:30 BST on 16 July as they followed a man who had briefly knocked the footballer unconscious in the street.
The pair then set on Mr Jarvis after he "pulled" Kyle Dempsey outside with the doorman suffering a broken nose, chipped teeth, bruised ribs, heavy bleeding and a cut to his head.
'Mindless thugs'
In a victim impact statement Mr Jarvis said a scar on the left side of his head was "a constant reminder of the attack" which fell on his wedding anniversary.
He added: "Now it will always be overshadowed as a reminder of the violence I suffered by two people who I can only describe as mindless thugs who had the sole intention of causing me serious harm."
Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said the footballer punched and kneed the doorman before his father, an ex-rugby league professional, "joined in, raining punches towards Mr Jarvis".
Kyle Dempsey, who admitted he had "lost it", said he had drunk three or four pints of alcohol.
In mitigation, Lisa Judge said the footballer had been a man of previous good character and warned a prison sentence would "wreck" his career.
"He has faced (online) trolling. He has faced shouts from the stands since July 2022. This one night has lived with him ever since.
"Kyle Dempsey's trade is kicking a ball. It is something that he has lived for ever since the age of six.
"It is something he has fought for, it is something that his family have supported him throughout in achieving and all that may be thrown away for these 14 minutes or so in the Labour Club."
She described his father, who also admitted damaging a door, as a "loving, kind family man".
