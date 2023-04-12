Cumbria: Almost 1,000 homes lose power in storms
Hundreds of properties are without power in Cumbria following strong winds overnight.
Electricity North West said areas affected included Barrow, Carlisle, the South Lakes and along the west coast.
The power company warned that more than 110 homes in the Wetheral area of Carlisle and around 150 properties in Allerdale might not be reconnected until 18:00 BST.
It said the gales had toppled trees which had fallen on overhead lines.
It added that engineers were working to get supplies back on "quickly and safely".
"We didn't know before the electricity went off that this was going to happen but now we know, rest assured we will get your power back on safely and as quickly as possible."
It added that in cases of high voltage power cuts, engineers were often able to reconnect properties before estimated times for restoration.
