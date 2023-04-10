Keswick mountain rescuers aid men who had taken 'magic mushrooms'
A group of men who had taken magic mushrooms during a valley visit had to be led to safety, rescuers said.
Keswick Mountain Rescue said it was called to Newlands Valley on Saturday to aid a group of young men who had taken the hallucinogenic fungi.
Two in the group were feeling unwell and had to be walked down the valley and given advice by the team medic.
The rescue took two hours and involved 11 team members.
A spokesman for the rescue team said: "A number of calls were received via passers-by who had come across a group of young adult males who had taken magic mushrooms.
"Two in the group were feeling unwell including the driver in the party.
"The casualties were walked down and given advice by the team medic regarding their onward travel."
Magic mushrooms, which can cause hallucinations and feelings of nausea, are Class A drugs meaning it is illegal to possess or sell them.