Cumbria Police step up patrols after sheep attacks
- Published
A police force is targeting routes popular with dog walkers as it warns against sheep worrying.
Cumbria Police said its officers had been visiting well-known walking trails where attacks had previously occurred and putting up signs about the risks.
Last month the force said four sheep had been killed, and several others attacked, since January.
Those who allow their dogs to attack or chase farm animals can be fined up to £1,000.
Also known as livestock worrying, it is a criminal offence under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.
In March, the force reminded dog owners that farmers had a legal right to shoot pets which are endangering their livestock.
Police and Crime Commissioner for Cumbria Peter McCall said: "We are exceptionally lucky to live in a picturesque, rural county with plenty of walking trails that lead through the countryside.
"However, this privilege does come with responsibility. We have many farmers and agricultural businesses whose livelihoods depend on the health of their livestock".
In February, a sheep farmer from Grange-over-Sands revealed a sheep worrying incident led to the death of 28 lambs.
Nicola Robinson said she found dozens of her lambs "drowned and suffocated" after a suspected attack in 2022.
NFU Mutual said such attacks were now costing farmers in the north-west of England about £180,000 per year.
