Major rescue after boy collapses during Lake District climb
A 14-year-old boy collapsed while he was climbing in the Lake District prompting a major rescue effort.
Keswick Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) had been mobilised to an injured woman when a call came in to say the teenager was unwell at Grey Knotts.
The crew had been helping the woman at Green Gable when alerted to the boy's plight at about 14:40 BST on Tuesday.
After being treated at the scene, the boy was airlifted from the ridge by the Great North Air Ambulance.
The teenager and his mother were flown to Gatesgarth, Buttermere Valley before they were transported to hospital via road.
Fifteen volunteers from Keswick MRT had just spent four hours helping a woman who had slipped while on the slopes of Green Gable.
The crew had been diverted to the boy due to the "potential seriousness" of the collapse, prompting the Cockerton MRT to take over.
The woman had been unable to put any weight on her foot.
She was transported to the Drum House track on a stretcher before being driven to Honister, where her group had parked, the rescue team said.
