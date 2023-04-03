Carlisle man stole dad's £6,000 luxury watch to pay off drug debt
A man stole his father's £6,000 luxury watch in a desperate bid to pay off a drug debt, a court has heard.
Joseph Brown, 39, admitted theft and fraud charges after the Breitling timepiece went missing from a safe at his parents' Carlisle home in December.
He then conned his father into giving him £50 to retrieve it from a pawn shop, despite its whereabouts still being unknown.
Brown was sentenced to a 12-month community order.
District Judge John Temperley was told by a probation officer he had been "struggling with an accumulation of major events" at the time, which had "impacted on his judgement".
"He shows regret and shame for his behaviour," said the officer, "and his remorse appears to be genuine."
Brown, who gave a temporary Carlisle hostel address to the court, spoke about the breakdown of a 13-year relationship with his partner and him "taking a lot of drugs", namely cocaine and Valium.
"I fell into some debt with the wrong kinds of people, got desperate," he said.
"I never had the funds to get [the watch] back. It went 'down the road', as they say, unfortunately for me."
'Knuckle down'
The father of four, a qualified joiner, said he was due to start working for his father later this month, and was committed to repaying him for the theft from his wages.
"I need to start sorting myself out," Brown told Carlisle Magistrates' Court.
District Judge Temperley told Brown: "You need to make sure you knuckle down."
The community order involves 30 days' work with the probation service, a three-month drug rehabilitation requirement and 200 hours' community service.
