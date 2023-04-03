Eleanor Williams: Mum donates funds raised for rape fantasist
- Published
The mother of jailed rape fantasist Eleanor Williams has refuted claims she pocketed thousands of pounds donated by well-wishers.
More than £20,000 was raised via a crowdfunder following a Facebook post in which Williams, of Barrow, Cumbria, falsely claimed she was abused.
It was intended to be used to pay for a private prosecution of her attackers.
Almost £13,000 has now been donated to two homeless charities, Williams' mother Allison Johnston said.
Following Williams' conviction, Shane Yerrell who organised the appeal, said he had launched legal action to recover the money with just over £7,000 having been returned to him by his bank following an anti-fraud claim.
Having alleged she had been raped, groomed by a gang of Asian men from the age of 12 and trafficked for sex, a police investigation and subsequent trial at Preston Crown Court found Williams' claims were lies and her injuries self-inflicted.
The 22-year-old was jailed for eight and a half years for perverting the course of justice.
The money raised online through Just Giving was transferred to her mum in July 2020.
Mrs Johnston said she had now donated almost £13,000 to two homeless charities after being the target of online trolls who accused her of stealing the money.
"We had a contract made up between me and Shane. It said the money was to be used to pay for a private prosecution against a grooming gang by July 2023 or it could be donated to charity.
"Two charities declined the money after Ellie was charged - the Maggie Oliver Foundation and Women's Community Matters.
"I then asked [Shane] for time to gather my thoughts and make the best decision [about where the money should go]. I didn't know whether Ellie would need the money to appeal.
"The trolling has been horrendous. You just want to get to the end of it and move on. All I've done is support my daughter, which anyone would do.
"I just felt I was in a position where I needed to donate it to prove I hadn't spent it. I felt it was my only option because it was becoming so toxic.
"I feel like I've fulfilled what I should have. [Donating it] was within the remit of what we agreed the money could be used for."
Mrs Johnston said her Barclays bank accounts were frozen when Mr Yerrell submitted his fraud claim through Santander.
"I got a notification that £7,000 had been removed. No-one told me what was happening and I've complained to my bank.
"I don't even know why the full amount wasn't taken. All the money [raised] was in an account."
Former Labour councillor Mrs Johnston has declined to name the charities the money was donated to as she said she feared they too would be targeted by online trolls.
Mr Yerrell, himself a councillor for Epping Forest Council in Essex, said he had not been consulted and had intended to give the funds to two different organisations.
"I had a duty to the people who had donated and to get the money back for two fantastic charities, who had agreed they would accept it.
"I even sent Allison statements from both of the charities confirming that they would accept it."
Mr Yerrell previously said he felt "betrayed" after being duped by Williams' claims.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.