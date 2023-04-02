Carlisle Trinity girls' team excited to play Wembley final
- Published
A girls' football team from Carlisle is stepping on to the hallowed turf of Wembley after winning 24 games.
Trinity School's under-13s said they were "excited and nervous" to take on Surbiton High School later.
The Utilita Girls Cup final takes place before Papa John's Trophy final between Bolton Wanderers and Plymouth Argyle at 13:45 BST.
Trinity School PE teacher and the team's manager Emily Miller said her player's were "amazing".
Ms Miller said the players were "thrilled" to be representing Carlisle United.
"They are pretty amazing, they've played a lot of games to get there," Ms Miller added.
"I've worked at Trinity for 20 years and no team has ever played at Wembley. So to be the first team and for it to be a girls team is really special."
Goalkeeper Scarlett said the prospect of playing was "a bit scary" but she had confidence in the team.
Maisie, who plays right back said: "I'm excited but I think there's a few people that are nervous. It's quite a big thing, probably the biggest thing some people have done."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.