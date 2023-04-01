High Sheriff of Cumbria Sam Scott 'delighted' with role
The first High Sheriff of Cumbria appointed under King Charles III has said she was "delighted" to take on the role.
Sam Scott was appointed at a declaration ceremony at Kendal Town Hall on Friday.
The office of high sheriff is the oldest in the country after the Crown and dates back more than 1,000 years.
Mrs Scott said she was looking forward to meeting "inspirational people" and promoting the work of charities.
The declaration ceremony was attended by the Vice Lord-Lieutenant Lord Inglewood, the mayor of Kendal Doug Rathbone and His Honour Judge Barker.
The unpaid, independent and non-political role of High Sheriff dates back to Saxon times and is the oldest royal appointment.
It gives support to the county's judiciary, magistracy, emergency services and the voluntary sector.
Mrs Scott, who was born in Sheffield, has lived near Windermere for almost 30 years.
She said: "I am looking forward to travelling around Cumbria this year, learning about the struggles faced by many and applauding those who do so much to address them.
"The role is an ancient one but still very relevant today.
"Cumbria is often seen as a beautiful affluent area to live and work but there are many hidden social needs.
"I look forward to meeting and promoting many of the inspirational people and voluntary organisations who make Cumbria an exceptional place to live."
