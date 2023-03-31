Men jailed for farming cannabis at Egremont and Cleator
Two men who farmed hundreds of cannabis plants in two villages have each been jailed for 18 months.
Cumbria Police found almost 200 plants in Egremont and 142 two miles away in Cleator on 28 February.
Carlisle Crown Court heard Luka Mecini, 22, and Blerim Salimusaj, 26, entered the UK illegally and Salimusaj was working to pay off a £20,000 trafficking debt.
Both admitted two charges of being concerned in cannabis production.
Officers first executed a warrant at a property in Brisco Road, Egremont, the court heard.
A witness had seen two men on an earlier occasion carrying out painting work, having arrived at the property in an Audi vehicle.
'Trafficking debts'
Police made inquiries about the Audi and, on the evening of 28 February the same two men - Mecini and Salimusaj - were seen leaving a property in Main Street, Cleator, where officers found the second cannabis farm.
Prosecutor Brendan Burke said the illegal farming had been carried out between 1 December and 1 March.
Salimusaj, of Lily Street in West Bromwich, arrived in 2018 and had racked up a £20,000 debt as a result of his trafficking passage.
Since then he had worked in verified construction jobs to try to pay off the arrears but had failed to make significant inroads, the court heard.
Judge Andrew Jefferies KC said the 18-month sentences meant both men were "liable for deportation at some point during the sentence".
