Workington assault left victims blinded and brain-damaged
Two men have been jailed for an attack which left one victim severely brain damaged and another partially blind.
Jamie Elston, 32, and David Ratcliffe, 33, both from Workington, kicked and punched the men after breaking into a home on New Year's Day 2022.
Carlisle Crown Court heard they had been drinking and had taken cocaine.
Both admitted grievous bodily harm with intent, Elston was sentenced to 21 years and Ratcliffe was jailed for 21 years and seven months.
The prosecution said their motive was unclear but the defendants had previous partners who had been in relationships with the victims.
Having smashed through the front door in the early hours of the morning, Elston said to Ratcliffe, who was armed with a hammer: "Go get a knife. We might as well kill them now."
They smashed the men's mobile phones and then attacked them, with one victim later saying: "I thought they were going to kill us."
Elston, of Iredale Crescent, warned the men their parents' houses would be burned down if they reported the attack.
'Agitated and angry'
When Cumbria Police was alerted by neighbours officers found one victim "gurgling and unresponsive".
Ratcliff, of Falcon Place, was later found "drunk, agitated and angry" with bloodied clothing at another address, the court heard.
He and Elston were arrested but only later admitted their crimes.
One victim was left permanently blind in one eye while his friend had to be put into an induced coma because of a severe, life-changing brain injury.
He now needs round-the-clock care and is unable to speak, communicating by blinking or colour-coded "yes/no" cards.
Det Ch Insp Hayley Wilkinson said the "violent and sustained attack" by Ratcliff and Elston "could easily have resulted in loss of life".
Both men will also be subjected to extended five year licence periods.
