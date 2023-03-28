Barrow father took fatal cocaine dose as sons slept
A father took a fatal cocaine overdose as his two young sons slept in a room nearby, a coroner has heard.
Adam Price, 27, collapsed at his partner's home in Barrow in the early hours of 29 October 2022, assistant Cumbria coroner Margaret Taylor heard.
His partner said he had been "paranoid" and was convinced someone had broken into the home moments before his fall.
Ms Taylor concluded it was a "drugs-related death" but said his family would remember him for how he lived.
'Doting father'
The inquest at Cockermouth heard Mr Price was the fourth of seven children and had been a "cheeky boy" and "lad's lad" who made people laugh and would "help anybody with anything".
His family said he loved "tinkering" with cars and bikes as well as being outdoors.
He had his first child aged 19 and another son a couple of years later with a different woman, but despite being separated from the mothers they maintained good relationships and he "doted" on his sons, his family said.
They said he never took alcohol or drugs but that changed after he began a relationship with the former girlfriend of a friend of his who had died.
In a statement read to the inquest, his family said he and his new girlfriend went on a trip to Leeds in 2021 where he first took cocaine.
'Domestic abuse'
He developed an addiction which resulted in treatment for drugs psychosis and self-harm, the coroner heard, but he was able to return to work as a production operative alongside his father in Ulverston.
His mother told the inquest the relationship with the woman was volatile and she believed he was a victim of "domestic abuse" which drove him to take drugs in a bid to cope.
In a statement, Mr Price's partner said he was a "good person" but "unfortunately the drugs just got hold of him", adding she was trying to help him overcome his problems.
She said he was "one of the best humans I have had the pleasure of knowing and loving" adding he would have people in "fits of laughter" and he "saved" her life the day they met.
The inquest heard on the night he died Mr Price was at his partner's home with his two sons, aged nine and six, while his partner was out with family.
At about 01:30 GMT he contacted her to say he could hear shouting and he believed someone was in the house.
She went home and he was "talking really quickly" and was agitated while the boys slept in an adjacent room, the inquest heard.
'Sadly missed'
She said she went into a bedroom to call for help, but suddenly heard him stop talking so went back out and found him lying on the hallway in cardiac arrest.
She attempted CPR and his mother, who had raced to the house, took over a short while later before police and paramedics arrived.
He was declared dead at Furness General Hospital at abut 08:40 after brain scans showed he had no function, the inquest heard.
Ms Taylor said Mr Price got his "first taste of cocaine" in Leeds in 2021 which "continued to be a problem in his life".
She said his mental health deteriorated but after promising signs he was "going to stay off the drugs" he relapsed, adding: "There does seem to be a connection between the relapse and his relationship."
Ms Taylor said she knew he would be "sadly missed" by his family.
