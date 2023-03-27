Whitehaven rescue: Dog saved after falling over cliffs
A dog had to be rescued after plunging 50m (164ft) down cliffs in Cumbria.
Rescuers were called to Kells in Whitehaven on Saturday and managed to reach Patterdale terrier Molly and strap her into a rescue bag before pulling her up the cliff.
The rope rescue took 90 minutes and involved Coastguard rescue teams from Whitehaven and Maryport.
Molly, who appeared unscathed, was then reunited with her owners at the top of the cliff.
A spokesman for the Whitehaven Coastguard said: "The dog was secured in our animal rescue bag before being recovered up the cliff to her owners who were waiting anxiously.
"She appeared unharmed, but we urged her owners to take her for a check-up at a vets.
"If your dog should end up in need of assistance, please don't attempt a rescue, stay in the location and call 999 for the Coastguard."
