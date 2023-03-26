Barrow Market Hall set for 'bright and modern' revamp
- Published
The revamp of a Cumbrian market hall will provide a "light-filled destination" attracting shoppers with day and night-time activities, a council has claimed.
Barrow's Market Hall is to be rebuilt as part of a £17.5m town centre revamp funded by the government's Levelling Up scheme.
Barrow Council has submitted a planning application detailing proposed changes.
If approved, work could start this summer.
The authority described the project as a "once-in-a-generation" scheme which would enable the market hall to "thrive into the future".
The scheme, the council said, would see the Duke Street frontage of the hall and neighbouring arts and entertainment complex The Forum transformed "to provide a bright, modern look that reflects its prominent location opposite the Grade II-listed Barrow Town Hall".
A shared entrance would be created on the street to provide a "gateway" to both venues, while shop units facing on to the street would be removed to allow more light to enter.
The pitched roof to The Forum entrance would be replaced with a flat roof and all building entrances would be refurbished and given new canopies, the council said.
Commenting in support of the plans, design practice Optimised Environments (Open) described the inside of the market hall as "tired" with a "confusing and disorientating" layout and "underutilised" space, while The Forum's façade was said to be "dated".
Market traders would continue to operate from the market hall throughout the course of the planned works, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Bulldozers began demolition work on an adjacent unit last year.
