Former Cockermouth Guide recalls joy at VIP invitation to Coronation
A woman who was in the crowd as a VIP guest at Queen Elizabeth II's Coronation is trying to trace others in her 50-strong group, seven decades on.
Enid Ferguson was a 17-year-old member of Workington Methodist Guides when she was chosen to be the organisation's North of England representative.
She was one of 50 British and Canadian Girl Guides chosen to line the route on 2 June 1953 for the royal procession.
The 87-year-old is in touch with three others but would love to find more.
Mrs Ferguson, from Cockermouth, remembers feeling special as the Guides were given outfits to wear for the occasion which had been designed by the Queen's dressmaker Sir Norman Hartnell.
She recalls the golden coach, the flags, decorations and "joyous crowds".
She also remembers undergoing selection interviews with Guide leaders to be chosen to get her VIP ticket, which she still treasures.
Mrs Ferguson's diary entry from the day said: "It was a dull, damp and drizzly morning and very cold."
But this did not put her off and she remembers getting off the coach and going to the stand in Oxford Street where she would enjoy the celebrations.
The stand was decorated in blue fabric and decked with flags.
She said: "There were Boy Scouts there and we sang songs and enjoyed snacks and food from Fortnum and Mason.
"There were 33,000 children chosen to line the route and when the Queen went past we just stood and roared.
"Philip was sitting on the side of the coach nearest us and we believe, wrongly or rightly, that he drew the Queen's attention to us.
"We were wearing navy skirts, red blazers and gloves and we really stood out."
Mrs Ferguson said she used to be in contact with more of her fellow Guides but had lost touch over the years.
She said it would be lovely to know what had become of more of them and to have a reunion.
She said she took pictures on the day, but had lost them, although she still has her VIP ticket for the stand in Oxford Street which is in good condition.
