Cumbria Police investigate sex assault on girl, 15
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a Cumbrian town.
Cumbria Police said the attack happened at the rear of Lightburn House, Ulverston between 17:00 and 22:00 GMT on 11 February.
The force said the girl was being supported and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Officers are looking for a man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, in connection with the assault.
They said he was described as being of large build, with a deep voice, more than 6ft (1.83m) tall and wearing a long shirt and baggy blue jeans.
The force said the sexual assault was reported to them this week and such incidents remained rare.
Det Sgt Wayne Dixon from the force added inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.