Cumbria parents call for defibrillators at football clubs
A grassroots football club has launched a campaign to get every junior and amateur team to carry mobile defibrillators in order to save lives.
UniSun Athletic FC in Carlisle, Cumbria, has successfully fundraised to secure a mobile "defib" which can be taken to all matches.
It follows cases of young footballers with heart conditions collapsing on the pitch in recent years.
Neil McBrearty, whose son plays at the club, said the campaign was reassuring.
"It's really great to think that we're going to have one at the club for my own son and all the other kids, and everyone else that comes to the game and watches", he said.
"It could be the spectators, the parents, the coaches, it's just there for everyone to use - it's great news".
The club, which runs teams from under 8s to adults, has partnered with the Sunderland-based Red Sky Foundation to raise awareness on defibrillators - and funds.
It is more than 10 years since Fabrice Muamba collapsed while playing an FA cup tie at Bolton, prompting his own campaign to get the live-saving equipment into public places.
Sergio Petrucci, of the Red Sky Foundation, said: "Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anybody of any age, it does not discriminate".
He said there had been reports of a grassroots footballer dying in recent months from a suspected heart condition, which "emphasises we are trying to make football, and all sports, as safe as possible".
The club, which has players known to have heart problems, said safety was its priority.
Brian Hough, UniSun Athletic FC, said: "The first priority of the club is the health, safety and wellbeing of all our players.
"In recent weeks, we've been able to forge a very good partnership with Red Sky Foundation in the north-east and by working together we can get defibs over the next couple of months for every team in the club".
It is hoped all grassroots clubs across the region will adopt the equipment.
