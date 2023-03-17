Workington girl, 17, confronted by burglar in house break-in
A 17-year-old girl came face to face with a masked burglar who had broken into her family's home, Carlisle Crown Court has heard.
Eddie Coid, 35, and an accomplice broke into the property in Workington, Cumbria, while the family slept in the early hours of 13 February.
The family's daughter screamed when she met one of the men while investigating noise, prosecutors said.
Coid was jailed for 20 months after admitting burglary.
Prosecutor Andrew Evans said the girl's parents and two boys were asleep upstairs and the girl was downstairs when a large rock was thrown through the house's front window.
He said: "[The daughter] had a confrontation with one of the burglars.
"She got out of bed, went to investigate and was met with a tall, masked intruder. She screamed and ran upstairs to her father."
'Worst nightmare'
The burglars made off with two identical mountain bikes but their break-in was captured on CCTV and officers quickly identified Coid, of Harrington Road in Workington.
The bikes were found in the yard of where he was staying, the court heard.
Coid's barrister Kim Whittlestone said he understood he would receive a prison sentence and he was seeking to address substance misuse while in prison.
Judge David Potter said it was "every person's nightmare to be confronted at night in their home by a masked intruder" and the daughter's reaction demonstrated "the shock and fright which would have had a significant impact on her at the time and for a significant time after that".
