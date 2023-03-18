Wigton toddler airlifted to hospital after tea scalding
A toddler was airlifted to hospital after he got through a baby gate and poured a cup of tea over himself.
Rory Smith suffered significant burns to his face and chest in the accident at his home in Wigton, Cumbria.
The 17-month-old spent a week being treated for his injuries at Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI).
Rory's mother, 24-year-old Beth Smith, said the outcome "could have been different" if medics had not intervened so quickly.
"It started out like any other day," she said.
"Rory's dad (Rob) and I were in the kitchen chatting and having a cup of tea.
"We put our cups on the side as we were talking and then it all happened so fast."
Despite having a baby gate installed, Rory managed to squeeze through before "pouring" one of the cups of tea over his head and body.
Ms Smith said she knew the injuries were serious "as soon as I looked at him".
She said: "The burns were substantial and the skin across his face and chest was already starting to come away".
The pair called the emergency services prompting the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) and Great North Air Ambulance (GNAAS) to attend.
The GNAAS then landed in a field behind their home. From there, they were flown to the RVI where Rory received immediate treatment.
'So lucky'
Ms Smith said: "The doctors were worried Rory might need a skin graft so we went back to the RVI three days after getting home.
"But they said he was fine and everything was healing as it should which was a total relief".
Mrs Smith said the family felt "so lucky" that the air ambulance had arrived "when we needed them".
She added: "We've since been told without GNAAS, Rory might have not been able to get to the RVI until the following day and by then the outcome could have been so different."
