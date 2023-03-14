Eleanor Williams jailed over false rape claims
- Published
A woman who falsely claimed she was raped and trafficked by an Asian grooming gang has been jailed for eight-and-a-half years.
Eleanor Williams sparked protests in her Cumbrian home town of Barrow after posting photos on social media of injuries she said were from beatings.
But Preston Crown Court heard she inflicted the wounds herself using a hammer.
Williams, 22, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.
A two-day sentencing hearing was told three men Williams falsely accused tried to take their own lives after being targeted and suffering "hell on earth".
Judge Robert Altham said Williams had experienced difficulties since childhood and had a history of self-harm.
However, he said her allegations were of the utmost severity and it was troubling there had been "no significant sign of remorse" and "no explanation why the defendant would commit these offences".
'Heightened tension'
The judge added: "She's gone to extraordinary lengths to create false accusations including causing herself significant injury."
The claims had created a "state of heightened tension" in Barrow for about four months, he said, with police describing the turbulence as being like nothing seen in the town for decades.
Social media threats were made against the local force, the court heard, with a caravan of demonstrators travelling in vehicles from Barrow to Ulverston and back following the Facebook post in May 2020.
Judge Altham said: "Police were under pressure from those who believed they were complicit in a cover-up on one hand and those who felt unsafe at the hands of vigilantes on the other."
