Brampton thug jailed for attacking two men over Christmas
A thug who beat up two men over Christmas leaving one with broken bones has been jailed.
Matthew Kerr confronted his first victim on Boxing Day while the man was sitting in a vehicle in the Main Street area of Brampton, Cumbria.
The second man was assaulted on 27 December when Kerr went to his home.
Kerr, 32, of Stanley Road, was convicted of two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and jailed for six years and seven months.
He was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court.
Kerr's first victim was approached while he was in a parked vehicle, and when he got out the attack continued, which resulted in him sustaining cuts to his face.
During the second assault, which was unrelated to the first, the victim fled his home in fear of being attacked before Kerr chased him into the street.
Kerr then set upon the man in the middle of the road, stopping when a car approached, only to return to continue his assault.
The victim, a man in his 50s, was left with a broken collar bone, fractured ribs and wounds to his head and body.
Det Con Rebecca Lynch of Cumbria Police said both attacks were unprovoked.
"We take violent offences extremely seriously, and those engaging in this violent behaviour can expect to be brought before the courts," she said.
