Plans for Barrow 58-home development attract wildlife concerns
- Published
Plans to build a 58-home development in Cumbria have been met with concerns over wildlife and parking.
A mix of two, three and four bedroom homes could be built under "phase one" of the planned estate, near Leece Lane in Barrow-in-Furness.
However, some have objected to the plans, which have now been submitted, fearing harm to a nearby habitat.
Barrow Borough Council's planning committee will scrutinise the proposals on 14 March.
Developer Holbeck Homes Ltd suggests 44,000 sq metres of land (11 acres), used for horse pasture, will be taken up by the development.
It is part of wider plans, which could eventually see up to 135 homes built, as each phase is completed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said
A report ahead of the meeting next week has advised councillors to support the plans "in principle".
It said a compromise on access may need to be reached but that the proposed parking provision is "within acceptable range".
However, the report notes seven letters of objection have been received by the council.
In response it said an ecological assessment identifies that the proposal includes plans that "will deliver a net gain in biodiversity".
The report advises that a final decision on the development should be delegated to the council's head of development management.
