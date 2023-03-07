Two injured after HGVs crash on A66 in Cumbria
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving two HGVs on the A66.
The crash, at Great Musgrave, Cumbria, happened at about 08:00 GMT on Sunday. The road was closed for several hours.
Cumbria Police said the driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 40s, was in a stable but critical condition.
The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital but with "relatively minor injuries".
The force urged people to contact them via telephone or online with any information.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.