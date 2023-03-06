Sellafield fined £400,000 over worker's ladder fall
The operators of Sellafield nuclear site have been fined £400,000 after a maintenance worker suffered life-changing injuries.
Peter Snow had been trying to fix a pipe leaking nitric acid in October 2021 when he slipped while coming down a ladder in a poorly lit building.
He suffered multiple fractures to his spine, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.
Sellafield Limited admitted one charge under health and safety law.
It followed an investigation by the industry watchdog, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).
Mr Snow had been working in the Magnox reprocessing plant at the facility near Seascale, West Cumbria when he slipped and fell on to a concrete girder.
The court heard that 17 months on he continues to experience chronic back pain and struggles to sleep.
'Entirely avoidable'
The ONR said its investigation uncovered multiple failings and that an inadequate risk assessment had been carried out for the work.
It previously confirmed that there was no radiological risk to the public.
Paul Dicks, director of regulation for ONR, said "multiple and significant failings" had been identified "during a prolonged period".
"We welcome today's outcome which recognises that Sellafield Ltd fell short in its duty to protect a worker," he said
"This accident was entirely avoidable. Nobody should go to work and not come home in a fit and healthy state."
Martin Chown, chief executive of Sellafield Ltd, said: "We deeply regret this incident that on this occasion we fell short in our legal duty to protect the safety of our employee."
He said steps had since been taken to prevent anything similar happening again and staff "continue to work hard" to ensure safety "is the very best it can be".
District Judge John Temperley fined the company £400,000, with more than £29,000 in costs, and said Sellafield Ltd had 28 days to pay.
