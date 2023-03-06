Drivers warned ahead of Jubilee Bridge and Kirkstone Pass repairs
Work is to begin on the final stage in refurbishing Cumbria's longest road bridge.
Built in 1908, Jubilee Bridge in Barrow has been renovated over several years.
Work on the 350-metre-long structure is scheduled to restart on Monday and will include finishing painting the steelwork.
Cumbria County Council highways and transport cabinet member Keith Little said it would stay open to traffic and pedestrians during the work.
"The old waterproofing on the bridge deck was failing, and water was seeping through and corroding the steel superstructure," he said.
Refurbishment of the bridge, including more than 1,000 steelwork repairs, has been carried out in phases to maintain access for shipping.
Work on the opening section is due to be finished in late April so the bridge can lift for vessels in May, the council said.
It will be carried out between 07:00 and 17:00 GMT, Monday to Friday and on alternate weekends, the council said.
Meanwhile the Kirkstone Pass, between Ambleside and Patterdale, will close on Monday until the end of March.
The work is part of the Department for Transport's (DfT) Safer Roads Project and will focus on the section of the A592 between Brothers Water and the Kirkstone Inn.
"To complete the road closures as quickly as possible, our contractor, Metcalfe Plant Hire Ltd, will work every day, including weekends," a council spokesperson said.
The inn will remain accessible via Windermere or Ambleside. Sykeside Camping Park and Brotherswater Inn will remain accessible via Glenridding.
Further work is planned later in the year.
Mr Little said the authority realised the work would cause disruption but said it was "necessary to improve the safety" and reliability of the route.
