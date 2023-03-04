Carlisle anti-immigration protest meets counter-demo
About 200 protesters joined a march to demonstrate against a city's decision to house asylum-seekers.
The protest started in the centre of Carlisle at 11:00 GMT before marching along London Road, stopping outside a hotel housing refugees.
A strong police presence kept the group away from the building.
Anti-racism campaigners who staged a counter-protest said the "angry minority" did not represent the views of most people in the city.
One woman at the rally said: "We will not abide with fascists marching on our streets especially when they're going to intimidate asylum seekers who are refugees to this country."
Forces veteran Stuart, who joined the anti-immigration protest, said this did not make him a racist.
"There's ex-servicemen sleeping on the street," he said.
"If we're going to give anybody the chance to use a local hotel, make it your local people.
"Give the local people first choice."
Cumbria Police said its officers had "facilitated" both protests with an "an increased police presence within the city centre".
The safety of the wider public and those attending was its "upmost priority", the force said.
A spokesperson said peaceful protest "must be balanced with the rights of others, keeping the public safe, preventing crime and disorder, and seeking to minimise disruption".
