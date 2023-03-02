Carlisle 'near-miss' house fire prompts fire chiefs' warning
Fire chiefs have issued a warning after a family home could have been burned down by a set of faulty batteries.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire and "series of explosions" at a house in Carlisle.
The lithium-ion batteries, for a power drill, were bought online but did not meet the manufacturer's standards.
"What may seem like a bargain isn't worth the risk when you consider that it could cost a family member's life," the fire spokesperson said.
The family had bought the batteries to operate a cordless power drill, but they were not produced by the same manufacturer.
It was only when they were charged for the first time, they exploded and started a fire.
'Serious house fire'
The fire service, which described the fire as a "near miss", said there was nothing to suggest there was an issue with the charger or drill, but with the batteries.
A spokesperson said it was lucky someone had been in the house at the time and had managed to "move them to the garden" to prevent "what could have been an extremely serious house fire".
It added people should always purchase a branded and genuine replacement product.
