Sedbergh School funds pizza van to feed thousands in Ukraine
- Published
A specially-kitted out van that cooks pizzas is helping to feed thousands of people in Ukraine after being funded by a Cumbrian community.
The vehicle, called The Wolf, was paid for through £60,000 donations in a campaign by Sedbergh School.
Run by charity Siobhan's Trust, it has travelled as far as Zaporizhzhia in south-east Ukraine, which has come under deadly Russian attack.
The school hopes to fund a support vehicle to help the team out there.
The van was named The Sedbergh Wolf after the animal on the private school's emblem.
Parent Joe Mycielski had travelled to the Ukraine-Poland border a year ago and saw those who had fled being served up pizzas.
"At the beginning of the war I felt very strongly because I am half Polish - although now an adopted Cumbrian - that I had to do something," said Mr Mycielski, whose children go to Casterton Sedbergh Preparatory School, in Kirkby Lonsdale.
"I thought the idea was extraordinary. That nimble, agile ability to go to where the needs was greatest."
He linked up the school with the charity, which saw head teacher Dan Harrison and director of sport Stuart Oliver travel to Lviv to see it in action.
Mr Oliver said while in Ukraine he saw "deep sadness" in the eyes of those displaced.
"We met an old lady who has not seen or heard from nine of her grandsons," he told BBC Radio Cumbria.
The van also provides a centre for entertaining children with dance, football, and a pizza masterclass.
"It's incredibly humbling that it's out and it's feeding people," Mr Oliver added.
The Scotland-based charity now has eight trucks, which have made it as far as Kharkiv and Kherson.
"None of this effort would have been possible without the wonderful donations and support from communities like Sedbergh's - so a huge thank you to all those terrific Cumbrian folk who have contributed to this extraordinary venture," said Chris McIntosh, from Siobhan's Trust.
